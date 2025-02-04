Colorado Springs School partners to drill well in Malawi, bringing clean water to African village

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Officials with the Colorado Springs School say students and staff are partnering with a nonprofit to bring clean water to a village in Malawi, a country in Africa.

The school is heading up efforts with the organization Charity:Water, which they say helps bring clean, safe water to communities across the globe.

Staff with the Colorado Springs School say its thanks to a donation from Rhodora and Dr. Kurt Steward, whose son attends the school.

The project will be incorporated into student curriculum, according to the school. This school year, students also participated in a simulation activity where they were asked to carry jugs of water weighing 40 pounds across a short distance, showing them the daily difficulties people face without a well nearby.

Source: The Colorado Springs School

According to UNICEF, 16 percent of people worldwide collect water from sources located off-premises. The World Health Organization estimates that 1 in 10 people-- 785 million-- still lack basic water services. Among them, 144 million people drink untreated surface water.

"I didn't know how diseased the water could be," said 6th grader Maddy Palmer in a release from the school. "They're walking all that way just to get water that's dirty. They're putting themselves in danger doing that, so it's really sad and frustrating."

School officials say students will receive updates and photos throughout the year-long well-drilling project.