‘Choose violence’: Vice Chair of El Paso County Democratic Party speaks on his Facebook post

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - "Being nice is overrated. Just find a good lawyer and choose violence," read a photo posted to social media by Vice Chair of the El Paso County Democratic Party Rob Rogers on Jan. 24.

Viewers reached out to KRDO13 following the post announcing their concern, particularly over the choice of words, "choose violence."

The following Friday, Rogers took to social media again, calling the phrase "an idiom and slang" after KRDO13 reached out to him for comment.

"There's so many things going on in the world and this is what they [KRDO13] choose to spend their time trying to get information about," he said in the video, later adding that he wished KRDO13 had reached out to him for comments about national political issues.

Meanwhile, the El Paso County GOP told KRDO13 on Tuesday that when State Party Chair Dave Williams posted online to burn pride flags, they denounced it immediately.

After the attempted assassination of Donald Trump in July, Rogers himself denounced political violence or any violence for that matter.

"Violence has no place in our democratic process," read a release sent from Rogers on July 13. The release added, "We encourage all citizens to participate in the upcoming elections, ensuring their voices are heard through peaceful and lawful means."

As for his post about choosing violence, Rogers called it a "meme." In an interview with KRDO13, he said it was a playful post, and the term "choose violence" is popular with Gen-Z. He also emphasized he was not posting in his capacity as Vice Chair of the El Paso County Democrats.

"It's been referred to in all kinds of like different contexts, but you can't really find any of those circumstances or contexts where it's been referred to with literal violence either," said Rogers in an interview with KRDO13 on Tuesday.

The Colorado Democratic Party says it has no comment on the situation.

Rogers says, unrelated to the post, he will not seek re-election for his Vice Chair seat, which changes hands this Saturday.