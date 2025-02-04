Blake Lively’s next movie ‘Another Simple Favor’ to premiere at SXSW

By Alli Rosenbloom, CNN

(CNN) — Blake Lively’s next film project officially has a title and premiere date.

The sequel to Lively’s 2018 film “A Simple Favor” is titled “Another Simple Favor” and is set to mark its debut as the opening night film at the SXSW festival in Austin, Texas next month, according to a news release Tuesday.

The thriller-comedy brings back Lively’s costar Anna Kendrick and their director Paul Feig (“Bridesmaids”), and will follow Stephanie Smothers (Kendrick) and Emily Nelson (Lively) as they “head to the beautiful island of Capri, Italy, for Emily’s extravagant wedding to a rich Italian businessman,” according to a synopsis.

“Along with the glamorous guests, expect murder and betrayal to RSVP for a wedding with more twists and turns than the road from the Marina Grande to the Capri town square.”

Andrew Rannells, Elizabeth Perkins, Henry Golding and Allison Janney, among others, round out the cast for the new installment.

The news of Lively’s next project comes as she is in the thick of an ongoing legal dispute stemming from her 2024 film “It Ends With Us,” the cinematic adaptation of Colleen Hoover’s popular 2016 novel that premiered last summer.

In December, Lively accused her costar and the film’s director Justin Baldoni of sexual harassment and retaliation in a complaint first filed with the California Civil Rights Department, preceding a civil lawsuit that followed about a week later.

Baldoni has denied Lively’s allegations and filed a lawsuit against Lively and her husband Ryan Reynolds last month, accusing them of civil extortion, defamation and invasion of privacy. He also filed a libel suit against the New York Times, who first reported on Lively’s complaint.

A first hearing on the stars’ dispute took place earlier this week. A trial date is currently scheduled for the spring of 2026.

“Another Simple Favor” will premiere on March 7, when the SXSW festival kicks off, and will be available to stream on May 1 on Prime Video.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.