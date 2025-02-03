WATCH: Teller and El Paso County Sheriff’s Offices discuss immigration

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - The Teller County Sheriff's Office and El Paso County Sheriff's Officeheld a press conference to announce a "We Are for Colorado" Public Safety Campaign.

Officials discussed "anti-public safety legislation, which prevents peace officers from working with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) to hold dangerous criminals accountable and successfully remove them from our communities."

You can watch the press conference below:

Teller County Sheriff Jason Mikesell has helped create Senate Bill 25-047, which was drafted with the help of El Paso County Sheriff Joseph Roybal, and Senator Mark Baisley.

The bill asks that Senate Bill 06-090, which was signed in 2006, and repealed in 2013, be reinstated. The bill read as follows:

Prohibited a local government that violates this provision from receiving any grants administered by the Department of Local Affairs.

Prohibited a local government from passing any ordinance that would prohibit local law enforcement from cooperating with federal officials with regard to immigration status of a person in the state;

Required a peace officer who had probably cause to believe that a person is not legally present in the U.S to report that person to the federal Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) office;

Required each local government to provide notice to peace officers of the duty to report and to provide written confirmation of the notice and reporting statistics to the general assembly; and

