Vigil held for lost members of figure skating community at U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Museum

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - A community vigil was held in Colorado Springs on Monday, paying tribute to the 28 U.S. Figure Skating members who were killed in a terrible midair collision in Washington D.C.

While no Colorado Springs athletes were aboard the flight, the message was clear: they are all part of one family.

"This has been pretty heavy for all of us. It's been it's been very difficult," Justin Dillon said.

Dillon is the Senior Director of Athlete High Permanence who tells KRDO13 that this tragedy has crushed the tight knit U.S. Figure Skating community.

"We're such a close community. You know, we are we say we're family. I think a lot of groups do, but I think we truly are," Dillon said.

Athletes, coaches, and family members were returning home from a national development camp when the plane went down. Many of those deceased are known personally here in Colorado Springs.

"So many individuals that, you know, in this local community, they were at the camp and you know, to see your friends, you know, not to be able to contact or, you know, reach out to your friends, it's painful," Dillon said.

The U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Museum hosted a community vigil on Monday night, brining together so many in a harsh time of grieving.

"When you stop for a moment, it sort of hits you and you need people there to help you through those times as well and and then when we get back up is, you know, one of our figure skating mottos. You just forge ahead because we're all connected through something we love very much and I think that passion will keep us moving forward" Dillon said.

The flowers, candles, and photos from Monday's vigil will move outside of the museum and be placed along the building in a spot where others can come and pay respects this week.