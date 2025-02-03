KRDO13 partners with Care and Share Food Bank for ‘Spread the Love’ Drive
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Care and Share Food Bank and KRDO13 are teaming up for their annual "Spread the Love" food drive.
Those looking to donate can bring the best sandwich duo: peanut butter and jelly. Peanut butter is very in demand for food banks because it's both nonperishable and is a great source of protein. Throw in some jelly and you have the fixings for a fun lunch!
The food drive runs from now (Feb. 3) until Feb. 14. Local YMCAs and Hanson HotSpring Spas have also partnered for the event, creating several convenient drop-off locations:
Care and Share Food Bank
- 2605 Preamble Point , Colorado Springs, CO 80915
- 100 Greenhorn Drive, Pueblo, CO 81004
Hanson HotSpring Spas
- 1835 Dublin Boulevard, Colorado Springs, CO 80918
YMCA Locations
- 3920 Dublin Boulevard
Colorado Springs, CO 80918
- 207 N. Nevada Ave., Colorado Springs, CO 80903
- 2190 Jet Wing Dr., Colorado Springs, CO 80916
- 3035 New Center Pt., Colorado Springs, CO 80922
- 4025 Family Place, Colorado Springs, CO 80920
- 17250 Jackson Creek Parkway, Monument, CO 80132
- 326 W Alabama Ave., Fountain, CO 80817
Can't make it out to drop off donations? Monetary donations can be sent here.