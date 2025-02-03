KRDO13 partners with Care and Share Food Bank for ‘Spread the Love’ Drive

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Care and Share Food Bank and KRDO13 are teaming up for their annual "Spread the Love" food drive.

Those looking to donate can bring the best sandwich duo: peanut butter and jelly. Peanut butter is very in demand for food banks because it's both nonperishable and is a great source of protein. Throw in some jelly and you have the fixings for a fun lunch!

The food drive runs from now (Feb. 3) until Feb. 14. Local YMCAs and Hanson HotSpring Spas have also partnered for the event, creating several convenient drop-off locations:

Care and Share Food Bank

2605 Preamble Point , Colorado Springs, CO 80915

100 Greenhorn Drive, Pueblo, CO 81004

Hanson HotSpring Spas

1835 Dublin Boulevard, Colorado Springs, CO 80918

YMCA Locations

3920 Dublin Boulevard

Colorado Springs, CO 80918

Colorado Springs, CO 80918 207 N. Nevada Ave., Colorado Springs, CO 80903

2190 Jet Wing Dr., Colorado Springs, CO 80916

3035 New Center Pt., Colorado Springs, CO 80922

4025 Family Place, Colorado Springs, CO 80920

17250 Jackson Creek Parkway, Monument, CO 80132

326 W Alabama Ave., Fountain, CO 80817

Can't make it out to drop off donations? Monetary donations can be sent here.