CSU Pueblo president resigns after investigation finds he violated university policy

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) – The Colorado State University (CSU) system announced on Friday, Jan. 31 that it has accepted the resignation of CSU Pueblo President Armando Valdez, effective immediately, after he was found to have violated university policy.

In a release, CSU confirmed that it had launched an independent investigation that had found Valdez guilty of a policy violation, though the exact violation was not specified.

"While Mr. Valdez disagrees with the conclusions of that investigation, he recognizes that it has caused him to lose the confidence of the Board of Governors and CSU System leadership," the release read in part. "As a result, to allow the university to move forward, he resigned his role."

The board has asked Rico Munn, former superintendent of Aurora Public Schools, to serve as interim president. Munn is a past chair of the Board of Governors and past executive director of the Colorado Department of Higher Education. Most recently, he served as VP for Metro Denver Engagement and Strategy, overseeing the CSU Spur campus and CSU strategy in Denver, after two years as chief of staff to Colorado State University President Amy Parsons.

“Rico Munn brings deep knowledge of higher education and education as a whole and knows the mission and role of CSU Pueblo well," Board Chair John Fischer said. "We are confident in his ability to help steer the campus forward during this interim period, with the support of the university’s excellent Cabinet-level leadership team."

Fischer noted that the focus for the board is on ensuring that there is solid and effective leadership in place moving forward for CSU Pueblo.

“The CSU System Board of Governors, the CSU System Chancellor and System leadership team are – and will continue to be – invested in the success of CSU Pueblo and will maintain support of CSU Pueblo administrators, faculty, staff and students,” Fischer said.

Details on the search for new administration and next steps will be announced at a future date.