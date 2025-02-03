Chaffee County deputy arrested on multiple charges

CHAFFEE COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - A Chaffee County Sheriff's Office (CCSO) deputy was arrested in January and is facing multiple charges.

According to police records, now-former Deputy Sean Hayes was arrested on January 21, 2025, and is facing charges of official misconduct, official oppression, and harassment - strike/shove/kick.

According to the CCSO, Hayes was allowed to resign in lieu of termination.

No further information is available at this time.