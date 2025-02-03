Babyface gets apology from the AP after Grammys red carpet interview

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

(CNN) — Disrespecting Babyface will not be tolerated by his fans.

The “Whip Appeal” singer and 12-time Grammy-winning producer and composer is responsible for multiple hit songs and a frequent collaborator to some of the biggest stars in music. He is also the co-founder of the LaFace Records label with L.A. Reid, which helped launch the careers of artists such as Usher, Toni Braxton and TLC.

But Sunday night, during an interview with the Associated Press on a livestream for the Grammys, there was an interaction that was criticized as disrespectful his career and significant contributions to music.

While being interviewed by journalists Krysta Fauria and Leslie Ambriz, Fauria spotted best new artist nominee Chappell Roan, who later won the category. Fauria shouted Roan’s name to get her attention as Babyface was speaking.

He noticed and graciously asked the two journalists, “You guys wanna take that? Go do that then,” before handing back their microphone as Roan approached.

The moment sparked response on social media.

“Its maddening to see a LEGEND not get the respect and attention they deserve. He is a pioneer and deserves so much better than this,” reality star and entrepreneur Khloe Kardashian wrote on X . “With decades of groundbreaking work as a songwriter, producer, and performer, he’s shaped the sound of multiple generations.”

Legendary singer Dionne Warwick also shared the video on social media, writing “13x Grammy Award winning Kenneth “Babyface” Edmonds? Am I seeing this correctly?”

She posted a screenshot from a dictionary of the word “decorum” and tagged the AP.

Fauria apologized on camera Sunday.

“I’m really sorry about interrupting Babyface earlier,” she said. “Chappell Roan had come up and there was a lot of commotion, as there is on these carpets. But I’m a big Babyface fan, as are we all, and I just wanted to say that I really apologize.”

The Associated Press also offered an apology in a statement shared on social media.

“We are deeply sorry for cutting our interview with Babyface short on our YouTube livestream of the Grammys red carpet,” the statement reads. “We have apologized to him through his representative and to our viewers on the livestream.”

CNN has reached out to representatives for Babyface for comment.

In a statement obtained by USA Today, he seemingly had moved past the exchange.

“The best part of the night was reconnecting with old friends, meeting new artists, and feeling all the love in the room,” Babyface said. “That’s what I’ll remember. That’s what it’s really about. Music is bigger than any one moment. Much love to everyone who won and everyone out here making great music.”

