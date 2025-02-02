Sunny, warm & breezy Sunday

TODAY: Afternoon highs top off in the mid to high 60s for Colorado Springs and Pueblo. We'll likely hit 70 across the plains - that's 10 to 15 degrees above average! You can expect clear to partly cloudy skies along and east of I-25, with a few snow showers across the Continental Divide in the morning hours. Snow will linger north of I-70 all day.

TOMORROW: Monday will bring similar conditions. Warm temperatures make a return in the afternoon hours. We make it to the mid 60s in Colorado Springs!

EXTENDED: Well above average temperatures primarily in the 50s and 60s stick around through Wednesday. An upper level disturbance moving in the second half of the work week looks to bring a drop to more average temperatures for this time of year in the 40s and 50s and slightly higher precipitation chances.