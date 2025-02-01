Justin Baldoni posts website containing texts and timeline surrounding dispute with Blake Lively ahead of first court hearing

By Elizabeth Wagmeister, CNN

(CNN) — Justin Baldoni’s lawyer has launched a public website containing documents pertaining to the actor and director’s legal battle with actress Blake Lively.

The website posted on Saturday, two days ahead of the first court hearing in the highly publicized case, which is set for Monday.

Baldoni and Lively, who costarred in the 2024 film “It Ends With Us,” have been sparring over Lively’s accusations of sexual harassment against Baldoni on the project and subsequent professional retaliation. Baldoni has denied Lively’s allegations, claiming that she and her husband, Ryan Reynolds, actually sought to destroy his career after hijacking the creative direction of his film.

So far, the website contains two public documents, which have already been filed in court: Baldoni’s amended $400 million complaint against Lively and Reynolds, plus a 168-page “timeline of relevant events,” which was filed as an additional exhibit to Baldoni’s amended complaint.

“The decision to amend our lawsuit was a logical next step due to the overwhelming amount of new proof that has come to light,” Freedman told CNN in a statement on Saturday.

CNN has also reached out to representatives for Lively and Reynolds regarding the website.

Baldoni’s team has claimed they have “nothing to hide.”

Last month, Baldoni’s representatives shared footage from a scene filmed for “It Ends With Us,” which they said refuted some of Lively’s claims. Her lawyers, however, said “every frame of the released footage corroborates, to the letter, what Ms. Lively described in Paragraph 48 of her Complaint.”

Lively’s team has requested media restrictions against Freedman to “ensure the proceedings in this court are not prejudiced by counsel’s conduct outside of the courtroom,” her attorneys wrote in a letter to the judge last month. They have also indicated they will seek to dismiss Baldoni’s case against them altogether.

On Monday, lawyers on both sides are due in New York court for a hearing in the case. Neither Baldoni nor Lively are expected to be present, a source with knowledge of the planned proceeding told CNN.

The trial has been set for March of 2026.

