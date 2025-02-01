Canada to slap 25 per cent tariff on $155 billion of U.S. goods

By Rachel Aiello

OTTAWA (CTV Network) — In retaliation for U.S. President Donald Trump’s tariffs, Canada is responding with 25 per cent tariffs on $155 billion worth of American goods.

This will include immediate tariffs on $30 billion worth of goods as of Tuesday, followed by further tariffs on $125 billion worth of American products in 21 days time, to allow Canadian companies and supply chains to find alternatives.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced the federal government’s phased countermeasures in an address to Canadians from Parliament Hill, during which he implored citizens to “choose Canada” when making purchases.

“It might mean opting for Canadian rye over Kentucky bourbon, or forgoing Florida orange juice altogether,” he said. “Unfortunately, the actions taken today by the White House, split us apart instead of bringing us together.”

In his comments, Trudeau also noted the “real” consequences for Americans after Trump’s actions.

“Tariffs against Canada will put your jobs at risk, potentially shutting down American auto assembly plants and other manufacturing facilities. They will raise costs for you, including food at the grocery stores, gas at the pump,” Trudeau said.

The major announcement comes on the heels of weeks of anticipation and diplomatic efforts to avoid this moment, and after Trudeau meet with his cabinet and premiers on Saturday to discuss the national and historic response.

The prime minister also confirmed that he and Trump have not spoken since the president’s Jan. 20 inauguration.

“If President Trump wants to usher in a new golden age for the United States, the better path is to partner with Canada, not to punish us,” Trudeau said.

