Skip to Content
News

Warming Trend This Weekend

KRDO
By
Updated
today at 3:33 PM
Published 3:08 PM

Rest of Today: Calm and Fair weather skies today with temps dropping into the 30's and 40's from 6-9pm before dipping into the 30's from 9pm-2am

PERIODS OF CLOUD COVER THIS WEEKEND: An atmospheric river will set up across the West coast through the weekend mainly affected PNW and Utah; however, this system will allow some snow showers to spill across the high country through Saturday and Sunday. The lower terrain areas stay dry with some clouds due to this system.

TONIGHT: Overnight lows in the the upper 20's to low 30's under clear skies and calm winds.

TOMORROW: Beautiful with partly sunny skies in the morning then period of clouds through the afternoon. High temps will be above average in the 40's to mid 50's

EXTENDED: Our warming trend continues through Sunday with highs in the 50's and 60's, which will last into early next week.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Merry Matthews

Merry is KRDO’s chief meteorologist. Learn more about Merry here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content