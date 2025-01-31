Warming Trend This Weekend

Rest of Today: Calm and Fair weather skies today with temps dropping into the 30's and 40's from 6-9pm before dipping into the 30's from 9pm-2am

PERIODS OF CLOUD COVER THIS WEEKEND: An atmospheric river will set up across the West coast through the weekend mainly affected PNW and Utah; however, this system will allow some snow showers to spill across the high country through Saturday and Sunday. The lower terrain areas stay dry with some clouds due to this system.

TONIGHT: Overnight lows in the the upper 20's to low 30's under clear skies and calm winds.

TOMORROW: Beautiful with partly sunny skies in the morning then period of clouds through the afternoon. High temps will be above average in the 40's to mid 50's

EXTENDED: Our warming trend continues through Sunday with highs in the 50's and 60's, which will last into early next week.