Teller County deputies execute search warrants accompanied by ICE and Homeland Security

TCSO
By
New
today at 12:25 PM
Published 12:33 PM

TELLER COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - The Teller County Sheriff's Office (TCSO) said they executed search warrants Friday at three locations in connection with a vehicle title fraud case.

The TCSO said this case has links to illegal alien activity and the deputies were accompanied by ICE and Homeland Security Investigative Services. The warrants were served at the Olympia Hotel in Victor and at Cripple Creek residences at 339 W El Paso Avenue and 136 Bison Street.

No further information about the investigation has been released at this time.

Tyler Dumas

Tyler is a Digital Content Producer for KRDO

