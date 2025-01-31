Landslide in Laguna Beach shuts down Thousand Steps Beach; portion of iconic steps wiped away

By KABC Staff

Click here for updates on this story

LAGUNA BEACH, Calif. (KABC) — A landslide prompted the closure of 9th Street Beach in the city of Laguna Beach Friday morning.

The landslide was reported around 7:15 a.m. after a portion of the cliff tumbled down onto the beach, which is also known as Thousand Steps Beach. A portion of the iconic steps frequently used to get down to the beach were also wiped away.

City officials said the beach would remain closed until further notice.

It’s unclear what caused the landslide, but city officials said there is no threat to neighboring properties or safety. Geologists will asses the landslide and bluff.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.