‘Feels like I’m going back in time’: Neymar confirms emotional Santos return

By Matias Grez, CNN

(CNN) — Neymar has confirmed he will be re-joining boyhood club Santos, 12 years after he first left to join Barcelona as one of the most promising youngsters to ever come out of Brazil.

The Seleção forward announced his return in an emotional video on Thursday, saying he felt like he was “going back in time.”

The move comes just days after it was announced that Neymar and Al-Hilal had mutually agreed to part ways just 18 months after the 32-year-old joined the Saudi club in a high-profile move for a reported €90 million ($98.5M).

Injuries, including a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament just two months after joining, limited Neymar to just seven appearances and one goal for Al-Hilal.

“I’ll sign the contract with Santos Futebol Clube,” Neymar said in the video. “I want to thank my fans from all over the world, wishing for this moment to come true for a long time.

“It’s been nearly 12 years since I left the most famous Vila in the world – and it seems like it was yesterday. My feelings for the club and fans have never changed.”

Neymar, still the world’s most expensive player after his $263 million transfer to Paris Saint-Germain in 2017, won the Champions League and two La Liga titles in his four years at Barça, forming part of the prolific ‘MSN’ strike trio alongside Lionel Messi and Luis Suárez.

At PSG, Neymar won five league titles but was unable to help the club reach its ultimate goal of winning the Champions League.

Neymar, the Brazil national team’s all-time leading scorer, made his debut for Santos in 2009 and led the team to glory in the Copa Libertadores, South American’s Champions League equivalent, in 2011 by scoring in the final.

Santos is now back in Serie A, Brazil’s top division, after winning promotion from Serie B in 2024.

Neymar will reportedly sign a short-term deal with Santos before looking to return to play in Europe.

“Now, I need to play (football) again,” Neymar said. “And only a club like Santos can provide the love I need to prepare for the coming challenges of the next years.”

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.