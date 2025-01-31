Skip to Content
News

25th Street bridge in Old Colorado City to temporarily close

City of Colorado Springs
By
Published 5:19 AM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – The bridge located at 25th Street and Naegele Road in Old Colorado City will be temporarily closed beginning Monday, Feb. 3, the city of Colorado Springs announced Thursday.

City officials say that the bridge, which sits to the east of U.S. Highway 24, will be closed for maintenance for approximately four weeks, depending on weather conditions. The Midland Trail, which runs along the bridge, will also close for the duration of the project.

Map of the detour to 21st and Colorado Ave. for the 25th and Naegele Rd. Bridge project

Drivers are encouraged to use 21st Street and Colorado Avenue as a detour route in the meantime.

If you have questions or comments about the project, contact the city at city.engineering@coloradosprings.gov or call 719-385-5908.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Sadie Buggle

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content