25th Street bridge in Old Colorado City to temporarily close

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – The bridge located at 25th Street and Naegele Road in Old Colorado City will be temporarily closed beginning Monday, Feb. 3, the city of Colorado Springs announced Thursday.

City officials say that the bridge, which sits to the east of U.S. Highway 24, will be closed for maintenance for approximately four weeks, depending on weather conditions. The Midland Trail, which runs along the bridge, will also close for the duration of the project.

Drivers are encouraged to use 21st Street and Colorado Avenue as a detour route in the meantime.

If you have questions or comments about the project, contact the city at city.engineering@coloradosprings.gov or call 719-385-5908.