Champions League drama: Manchester City claw back to advance to knockout round playoffs

(CNN) — Manchester City scored three second half goals to come back from the brink of elimination and advance to the UEFA Champions League’s inaugural knockout round playoffs following a thrilling 3-1 victory over Club Brugge on Wednesday night.

In a win-or-go-home situation, Manchester City struggled to create many chances early on, failing to register a single shot on target in the first half.

Things went from bad to worse in the final moments of the first half when Brugge midfielder Raphael Onyedika netted his first career goal in the competition to give his side a stunning 1-0 lead.

Needing two goals to avoid elimination, City’s John Stones nearly equalized in the opening minutes of the second half, heading Kevin De Bruyne’s curling cross just wide of the post.

City’s Mateo Kovačić then leveled the scores in the 53rd minute, picking up the ball near midfield, driving straight through the middle of the Brugge defense and slotting the ball into the bottom left corner.

Less than 10 minutes later, fans at Etihad Stadium were sent into an uproar and invigorated with hope following an own goal by Club Brugge after Gvardiol’s low cross was inadvertently directed into the net by Joel Ordóñez to give City a 2-1 lead.

With a spot into the knockout rounds nearly secured, City was afforded some breathing room by halftime substitute Savinho.

The Brazil international, who came on to replace İlkay Gündoğan, extended the lead for the Citizens in the 77th minute. Stones’ cross to the left side of the box was chested down by Savinho and fired it past the diving keeper for a 3-1 lead.

“I told them that it’s over, that we are out so they have 45 minutes,” manager Pep Guardiola told the TNT broadcast on what he told the team at halftime. “I know that we are able. When we score a goal for our people, we can come back. The first half was so academic, but we didn’t have the spark to do it against a team that defends really well.

“It’s not a surprise they were 21, 22 games unbeaten, that means a lot, a lot of games.”

Manchester City will next play Bayern Munich or defending champion Real Madrid in the knockout phase of the tournament.

“Real Madrid or Bayern Munich, it will be really tough,” Guardiola added. “But it’s in two weeks. In two weeks, we should have a few players back, new signings back so hopefully we can play two good games.

“Every team in the Champions League is a tough one,” Kovačić, who was named player of the match, said after the final whistle. “First of all, we’re happy that we are through now because it was a tough group stage for us – it was not easy. In the end, we are through. That’s the most important. And then whoever comes will be difficult, so it doesn’t matter.”

Club Brugge’s players and fans had to wait a little longer, but the team also advanced into the knockout stage despite the loss.

Fire extinguished at Etihad Stadium

Prior to the match, a fire had to be extinguished at one of the merchandise kiosks at the Etihad Stadium.

In a statement, Manchester City revealed that a fire broke out near the entrance to the Colin Bell West Stand. However, the game kicked off as originally scheduled.

“The safety of all attending the match tonight is our top priority, and as such all events planned for West Stand reception have been canceled, including the welcome event for new players, and the first team arrival.”

Who’s in the Round of 16

English club Liverpool (1) and Spanish giants Barcelona (2) had already clinched spots in the Round of 16 entering Wednesday night’s fixtures.

Meanwhile, Arsenal (3), Inter Milan (4), Atlético Madrid (5), Bayer Leverkusen (6), Lille (7) and Aston Villa (8) secured the remaining six spots following Wednesday night’s results and have automatically qualified for the Round of 16.

The clubs below finished in ninth to 24th spots and will kick off the newly introduced knockout stage playoffs, which is a two-legged phase where clubs can secure their path to the last 16.

9. Atalanta

10. Borussia Dortmund

11. Real Madrid

12. Bayern Munich

13. AC Milan

14. PSV Eindhoven

15. Paris Saint-Germain

16. Benfica

17. Monaco

18. Brest

19. Feyenoord

20. Juventus

21. Celtic

22. Manchester City

23. Sporting CP

24. Club Brugge

Spanish giant Real Madrid advanced to the knockout stage playoffs following a 3-0 victory over Brest, with a brace by Rodrygo and a goal from Jude Bellingham. The 15-time champion will next play either Celtic or Manchester City.

French club Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are also through to the playoffs after an Ousmane Dembélé hat-trick powered the club to a 4-1 victory over Stuttgart while eliminating the German side. PSG will play either Monaco or Brest next.

The UEFA Champions League knockout phase playoff draw will take place on Friday.

The first legs of the knockout playoff round will kick off February 11 and 12 with the second legs taking place the following week.

Wednesday’s scores

Sporting 1-1 Bologna

Stuttgart 1-4 PSG

Salzburg 1-4 Atlético Madrid

PSV 3-2 Liverpool

Bayern 3-1 Slovan Bratislava

Dortmund 3-1 Shakhtar Donetsk

Bayer Leverkusen 2-0 Sparta Prague

Girona 2-1 Arsenal

Barcelona 2-2 Atalanta

Manchester City 3-1 Club Brugge

Young Boys 0-1 Red Star

Lille 6-1 Feyernoord

Juventus 0-2 Benfica

Aston Villa 4-2 Celtic

Dinamo Zagreb 2-1 AC Milan

Sturm Graz 1-0 RB Leipzig

