Woodland Park school board votes to recognize only two sexes and reject gender ideology

WOODLAND PARK, Colo. (KRDO) - With the Trump administration now cracking down on what it calls "woke gender politics", some local leaders are now mirroring those policies.

In Woodland Park on Wednesday night, school board members voted to recognize only two genders and reject all other gender ideology moving forward.

In a 4-1 vote, officials are now to recognize only male and female genders inside of Woodland Park Schools.

While the majority of the board voted in favor, one member strongly voiced her opposition.

"Why do we keep focusing on these nonsense issues instead of focusing on things that are actually going to help our students and our school?" Keegan Barkley said.

However board secretary David Rusterholtz says, "This is a culture war, and the war has been against the truth for many years and I am proud to say that we need to stand for our kids. We need to tell them the truth."

Barkley went on to name other issues she feels the district should be prioritizing, "Our students are in out-buildings and they don't have.. have safety. The heat isn't adequate, they have to walk back and forth to the main building. We've had leaks in other buildings. The roofs are leaking, we've had water breaks, we've had boilers go out. Why is this what we are focusing on?!"

Rusterholtz says, "This law of gender confusion for kids and promoting it in a state and a statue level, I am willing to take a stand against it because it’s right to do."

Advocates for LGBTQ+ youths say they don't agree, "This resolution is going to create a learning environment that jeopardizes the mental and emotional safety for these young people who are already at higher risk of suicide and other negative health outcomes" Keeley Griego said.

Even some Woodland Park residents seemed to take issue with the board resolution, "It's very scary. It makes us into a very inhospitable learning and work situation...I just wish that these decisions would be based with the students learning education and health and futures in mind and not for political gain" Amy Wolin said

School board president Mick Bates took the opportunity to recite the new executive order signed by President Trump; recognizing only female and male sexes at the federal level.

As for the new rules in Woodland Park schools, they are effective immediately.