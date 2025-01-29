WATCH: Rare super pod of 1,500 Risso’s Dolphins spotted off Monterey Coast

MONTEREY, Calif. — A super pod of more than 1,500 Risso’s dolphins was spotted in Carmel Bay this week, an uncommon sighting that highlights the rich marine life off the California coast, according to marine biologists.

A scouting vessel from Monterey Bay Whale Watch (MBWW) encountered the massive group while conducting a survey south of Monterey. The crew, which covered a 62-mile round trip from Monterey to Point Sur, also recorded 33 gray whales and three northern right whale dolphins during the trip.

Although the team has seen similarly large groups before, it is not a frequent occurrence, said Colleen Talty, a marine biologist with MBWW. Talty, who was on the expedition to track the annual gray whale migration toward breeding lagoons in Mexico’s Baja California, told AP News the experience was “pretty amazing” to see more than 1,500 dolphins cavorting around the boat.

Risso’s dolphins, typically found in deep offshore waters, usually travel in smaller pods of 10 to 30 animals, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA). Their presence so close to shore is likely due to the Monterey Submarine Canyon, a deep underwater trench that allows deep-water species to come near the coastline.

The Monterey Bay region, part of the Monterey Bay National Marine Sanctuary, is known for its nutrient-rich waters, attracting whales, dolphins, sea lions, and other marine life year-round. The bay’s deep canyons and unique geography make it one of the most productive marine habitats along the West Coast.

With gray whale migration in full swing, marine biologists expect more rare wildlife encounters in the coming months. MBWW will resume tours as its larger boats complete winter maintenance, providing opportunities for visitors to witness the region’s diverse marine life firsthand.