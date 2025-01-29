Osaka bans public smoking ahead of Expo 2025

By Lilit Marcus and Lisako Neriki Ancheta, CNN

Tokyo, Japan (CNN) — One of Japan’s biggest cities is “beautifying” itself ahead of hosting the World Expo — not by planting flowers, but by banning cigarettes.

Osaka will soon host Expo 2025, which runs from April to October, with representatives from 158 countries and regions participating in talks, demonstrations and exhibitions.

The ban on public smoking, which took effect on January 27, includes roads, parks, plazas and other public places and applies not only to cigarettes, but also to vapes. Violators will be fined 1,000 yen (about $6).

“Osaka City will expand its no-smoking areas to cover the entire city to enhance safety, cleanliness and its image as an international tourist destination,” city officials announced in a statement earlier this month. “This initiative aims not only to beautify the city but also to ensure a safe, secure and comfortable living environment for residents and visitors.”

Current national laws largely ban smoking in establishments such as restaurants, offices and public transportation, and some cities have bans in public places. It is also illegal for people under the age of 20 to smoke and buy tobacco.

However, throughout Japan, it’s common for airports, train stations and other public buildings to have dedicated smoking rooms.

The World Health Organization estimates that the number of Japanese people who use tobacco and smoke cigarettes has roughly halved over the past two decades, declining from around 32% in 2000 to around 16% in 2022.

A 2022 survey by Japan’s Ministry of Health (MOH) found that 14.8% of adults smoke. The MOH has set a goal of lowering the national smoking rate to 12%.

Compare that to the United States, where in 2022, 19.8% — nearly 1 in 5 — US adults reported current tobacco product use, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

After announcing the strict new rules around public tobacco use, Osaka’s local government created a map showing where in the city it is still okay to light up.

Similar anti-smoking measures have been implemented in other parts of Japan, including in Tokyo ahead of the 2020 Olympics, which have remained in place ever since.

Some public figures have even been called out in the past for smoking underage.

Arguably the most famous recent example was Shoko Miyata, captain of Japan’s women’s gymnastics team. Miyata withdrew from the Summer Olympics in Paris last year after admitting to smoking and drinking. She was 19 at the time.

The six-month Expo 2025 runs from April 13 until October 13. The city has spent 164.7 billion yen ($1.16 billion) on the event, including major urban infrastructure projects.

CNN Travel named the Kansai region — which includes Osaka — as one of its 25 places to visit in 2025.

