Large brawl erupts between fans, delays college basketball game between VCU and Saint Louis

(CNN) — A large brawl which appeared to involve at least a dozen fans broke out at a men’s college basketball game between Virginia Commonwealth University (VCU) and Saint Louis on Tuesday, causing the game to be halted for a number of minutes.

With Saint Louis leading 69-63 and 1:10 remaining, a fight at Chaifetz Arena in Missouri spilled out over rows of seats and down onto the floor near the VCU bench. It is not clear what caused the fight to break out.

Security and police quickly rushed in to try and break it up, while players on the court remained in their huddles. CBS Sports coverage also picked up other fans apparently booing those involved in the fight.

Footage captured by CNN affiliate KSDK News appeared to show an older man emerging from the melee with blood on his face and neck.

The game eventually resumed after a delay of about seven minutes, according to The Associated Press, and the Billikens completed their 78-69 win over the Rams.

Saint Louis’ Gibson Jimerson racked up a game-high 26 points, complemented by Kobe Johnson scoring 19 with six rebounds, and Robbie Avila adding 14 points, seven rebounds and three assists. Phillip Russell and Zeb Jackson each scored 15 for VCU.

In his post-match press conference, Billikens head coach Josh Schertz chose to focus on the positive energy brought by fans.

“Our guys were feeding off the energy of the home crowd. They were into it. They lifted us at times, when we were tired. Students were awesome,” he said. “We don’t get through this game without them.”

The win – Saint Louis’ fifth in a row at home – halts VCU’s six-game winning streak and draws the Billikens level with the Rams in second place in the Atlantic 10 Conference (A-10), behind George Mason.

Having already played each other once this season before Tuesday – a 78-62 win for VCU on January 14 – the teams can only meet again this season if they do so in the A-10 conference tournament in March.

