New report shows D11 is largest provider of Universal Pre-K, highlights successes of program’s first year

DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) – A year after the creation of Colorado's Universal Preschool Program, a new report is revealing the successes and ongoing challenges it's facing.

The Colorado Universal Preschool Annual Report, submitted to the Colorado Legislature as part of SMART Act requirements, highlights how the program’s inaugural year transformed early childhood education by offering preschool to every child the year before they enter kindergarten.

According to the report, the program reached nearly 69% of the state's eligible four-year-olds, serving 43,479 children – a milestone that positions Colorado among the top states for preschool access nationwide, the governor's office said.

“Free preschool is saving Colorado families an average of $6,100 every single year and helping our kids get the best possible start in life," Gov. Jared Polis said. "This report shows that we are reaching the vast majority of young learners and we are committed to continue serving even more students."

Notably, the report also found that Colorado Springs School District 11 is the largest provider of Universal Preschool in the state, serving more than 1,000 preschoolers in El Paso County. 31 of the district's 33 elementary schools offered the program.

“The impact of Colorado’s Universal Preschool program is profound," said Michael Gaal, Superintendent of Colorado Springs School District 11. "By investing in early childhood education, Colorado is setting the foundation for success. This program will not only benefit our students today, but its impact will continue to be felt for years to come.”

Key achievements for Colorado Universal Preschool:

Lowering families’ costs of living: According to the report, the program saved families an average of $6,100 annually on preschool expenses.

According to the report, the program saved families an average of $6,100 annually on preschool expenses. Expanding family choice: More than 1,900 providers participated in the program statewide, giving families the flexibility to choose from community-based, school-based, and home-based preschool options.

More than 1,900 providers participated in the program statewide, giving families the flexibility to choose from community-based, school-based, and home-based preschool options. Serving diverse, unique needs: Nearly 50% of children came from low-income households, with over 11,000 children also classified as being multilingual, experiencing ‘homelessness’, or having a disability.

Nearly 50% of children came from low-income households, with over 11,000 children also classified as being multilingual, experiencing ‘homelessness’, or having a disability. Strengthening the Early Learning sector: The program distributed $239.4 million to providers in the early learning sector, ensuring access to a pool of public funding for preschool education services and incentivizing growth.

The report also outlines ongoing challenges, including access to the program for children in poverty, provider shortages in certain regions and workforce gaps.

In response to these challenges, the program has expanded full-day preschool (30 hours/week) for children in poverty and is launching a Provider Resource Bank to improve quality and accessibility statewide. Colorado Universal Preschool’s Local Coordinating Agencies (LCOs) are also working at the local level to recruit and support providers.

Applications for the 2025-26 year are open now until Feb. 5 for those wanting to be in the first family-to-provider matching round. To apply, visit UPK.Colorado.Gov.