SNOW CHANCES WEDNESDAY-THURSDAY

Rest of Today: Highs in the 40's with evening temps in the 30's

TONIGHT: Overnight low in the teens and 20's with clear skies and calm winds

TOMORROW: Partly sunny with mild temps in the 40's to near 50° for the Eastern Plains. Temps in Colorado Springs should be around 47°

WEDNESDAY SNOW: Snow returns to southern Colorado by Wednesday with timing around mid-morning for areas west of I-25, early afternoon along and I-25 and lasting through Thursday morning. Right now, light to moderate snow expected (1-3" to 2-5") along and east of I-25 with higher terrain areas around 6-10" for Sangres

EXTENDED: Calm and fair weather skies prevail through Friday and the upcoming weekend with highs in the 30's and 40's