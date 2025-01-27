Referee body says it is ‘appalled’ by ‘threats and abuse’ aimed at official Michael Oliver after Arsenal red card

By Matias Grez, CNN

(CNN) — The PGMOL, the body that oversees officiating in English soccer, says it is “appalled” by the “threats and abuse” aimed at referee Michael Oliver after his controversial decision to show a red card to an Arsenal player on Saturday.

Oliver and the wider officiating team in charge of the Premier League match between Wolves and Arsenal came under criticism from both pundits and social media for the decision to send off Gunners youngster Myles Lewis-Skelly at the end of the first half.

As Wolves defender Matt Doherty looked to counterattack, Lewis-Skelly flicked out his foot and tripped his opponent near the edge of the Wolves penalty area, a type of challenge typically shown a yellow card. However, Oliver decided on a red for the offense.

The play and Oliver’s judgment were reviewed by Video Assistant Referee (VAR) Darren England, who ruled the on-field decision would stand after deeming the challenge “serious foul play.”

“We are appalled by the threats and abuse directed at Michael Oliver following the Wolverhampton Wanderers v Arsenal fixture,” the PGMOL said in a statement.

“No official should be subject to any form of abuse, let alone the abhorrent attacks aimed at Michael and his family over the past 24 hours.

“The police are aware, and a number of investigations have commenced. We are supporting Michael, and all those affected, and are determined to tackle this unacceptable behaviour. Sadly, this is not the first time a match official has been forced to deal with threats in recent times.”

CNN has reached out to the United Kingdom Football Policing Unit (UKFPU) for comment.

Arsenal eventually went on to win the game 1-0 through Riccardo Calafiori to keep the pressure on league leader Liverpool, after Wolves had also gone to 10 men following João Gomez’s second yellow card in the 70th minute.

After the game, Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta said he was “absolutely fuming” with the decision.

Asked if Arsenal would appeal the red card, Arteta told Sky Sports: “That’s for the club to decide what the best decision is. I think it’s that obvious, maybe we don’t even need to.”

Alan Shearer, the Premier League’s all-time leading goalscorer, called it “one of the worst decisions I’ve seen in a long time” on the BBC.

However, former Premier League referee Mike Dean defended the decision on Sky Sports, agreeing that it was “serious foul play” but later added that he thinks Arsenal “may well win the appeal.”

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.