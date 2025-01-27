Colorado Springs native takes to TV tonight as a contestant on ABC’s The Bachelor

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Monday night will mark an evening of broadcasted first impressions as dozens of women line up to meet ABC's The Bachelor. The 29th season of the romance competition will premiere at 7 p.m. Mountain Standard Time.

This season's Bachelor is Grant Ellis who continues his journey for love after he first appeared as a contestant on The Bachelorette.

Among the women hoping to earn his affection this season is Colorado Springs native J’Nae Squires-Horton.

Besides being from the springs, Squires-Horton also attended Metropolitan State University in Denver. In fact, she actually had classes with KRDO13 Telemundo Sur Colorado anchor Andrea Herrera; both graduated in 2018.

As many fans of the show know, contestants are sworn to secrecy after filming to ensure there won't be any spoilers for the season. Because of this, KRDO13 is not able to line up an interview with Squires-Horton until she is either taken off the show-- or if she makes it all the way to the end-- walking away with a new relationship.

She could have a real chance of finding a special place in the Bachelor's heart. Both she and Grant Ellis are former professional basketball players, so they could have plenty to talk about.