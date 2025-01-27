1 dead at scene of residential fire in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - A fire behind a home on East Boulder near Palmer High School in Colorado Springs shut down a section of the street in both directions Monday night.

Around 7:15 pm, fire crews were called to the location and found flames coming from a building behind the main structure.

Neighbors told KRDO13 that they see a variety of people regularly going into that building to work on cars.

Photo from CSFD

At least one person died at the scene, but a CSFD spokesperson couldn't confirm whether it was directly related to the fire.

The fire was declared under control around 7:45 pm, but crews are expected to be on scene for an extended period looking for hotspots and trying to pinpoint the source.