Woman arrested in fatal shooting of Border Patrol agent in Vermont

By Artemis Moshtaghian, CNN

(CNN) — A woman has been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of US Border Patrol agent earlier this week on a highway in Vermont close to the US-Canadian border, the FBI office in Albany said Friday.

Teresa Youngblut, a 21-year-old Washington state resident, was charged with assault on a federal law enforcement officer, the FBI said. It is unclear whether Youngblut has retained legal representation.

US Border Patrol Agent David Maland, 44, was shot Monday afternoon during a traffic stop on Interstate 91 in Coventry, Vermont, and later died of his injuries, the Vermont State Police and the FBI said. Coventry is about 13 miles south of the Canadian border.

Maland was assigned to CBP’s Swanton Sector, which covers parts of Vermont, New York, and New Hampshire, a US Customs and Border Protection spokesperson previously told CNN.

The incident unfolded when Maland and several border patrol agents stopped Youngblut, who was driving a blue 2015 Toyota Prius with North Carolina plates, for an immigration inspection, according to court documents. The vehicle was registered to passenger Felix Bauckholt, a German national who officials said appeared to have an expired US visa. Bauckholt’s last name was misspelled in the charging documents.

The traffic stop escalated into a shooting after Youngblut allegedly fired a handgun on at least one of the agents, according to the court documents. Maland and Bauckholt were killed as a result of the shooting, while Youngblut was injured and taken to Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in New Hampshire for treatment.

Officials said Youngblut and Bauckholt had been under “periodic surveillance” since January 14 after an employee at a Lyndonville, Vermont, hotel where the pair were staying called police concerned they “appeared to be dressed in all-black tactical style clothing with protective equipment.”

Hours before the shooting, investigators had followed Youngblut and Bauckholt to a local Walmart where the pair appeared to have purchased two packages of aluminum foil. Upon returning to their car, Bauckholt was seen using sheets of foil to wrap unidentifiable objects while seated in the passenger seat, according to court documents.

When FBI agents later searched the vehicle, they discovered the pair were traveling with multiple firearms, ammunition, handheld two-way radios and approximately a dozen electronic devices.

They also found an array of military-grade gear, including a ballistic helmet, night-vision goggles, and a tactical belt with holster, according to court documents.

The search also revealed an apparent journal belonging to Youngblut and documents containing identification, and utility, lease, travel, and lodging information pertaining to multiple states.

This story has been updated with additional information.

