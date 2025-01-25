Number of horses found dead surpasses 50 in animal neglect investigation

By Madisen Keavy

Click here for updates on this story

CLEMENTS, California (KOVR) — Volunteers spent two days rescuing dozens of horses and animals at the center of an animal abuse investigation in San Joaquin County after dozens of dead or malnourished horses were discovered.

According to the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office, 90 horses, five donkeys, and three alpacas were rescued while 53 horses, one cow, and one dog were found dead. Thirteen horses, one donkey, and one bull had to be euthanized. These numbers are subject to change, according to authorities, as the investigation is still active and ongoing.

“In this amount of numbers, yes, this one is one of the worst we’ve seen in this kind of abuse and there was no excuse for it,” said Chantel Tieman with Hold Your Horses Livestock Evacuation and Rescue.

Tieman said her team of around 12-14 volunteers works with the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office on emergency and disaster evacuation cases. They spent most of Wednesday rescuing 47 horses from the main property, taking them to Oakdale Equine Rescue, another volunteer group taking care of the animals now.

“Heartbroken. Absolutely heartbroken. This should have never happened. These animals should have never suffered. There’s no reason for it,” Tieman said.

Volunteers echoed the same sentiment: it’s going to take community support to nurse the surviving animals back to health. The animals are part of the investigation but are being treated by the rescue as the legal process goes on.

Rooster Fight Alerts Authorities: Warrants Reveal Horrors

The sheriff’s office said law enforcement officials first made contact with suspect Jan Johnson, who is facing multiple charges including cruelty to an animal, in August 2024 after reports of neglect. At that visit, she allegedly threatened deputies.

Then, on January 4, officers responded to a report of a rooster fight at one of Johnson’s three properties near Clements — this one on North Atkins Road. Officers discovered 30 dead roosters and 65 that were alive.

A spokesperson for the sheriff’s office told CBS13 that Johnson was not associated with the rooster fight and was not at the home at the time, but because she was the owner of the property, authorities were able to get warrants to search her primary home and others.

In this search, they found the horses, with 27 initially being reported as found dead, and other animals. Johnson was arrested.

“It’s so easy to give them a second chance” Volunteers spent hours rescuing animals from Johnson’s property and are now responsible for their recovery.

“It’s so easy to give them a second chance,” Tieman said. “You can join the team, help with rescues, help with evacuations during fires and disasters, sponsor, or foster — anything to give them a second chance. We’re all nonprofits, all volunteers. None of us get paid. It costs us to do this, but we need the public’s help to save them.”

Tieman urges the public to see this story as a reminder of what can be done:

“See something, say something. If you don’t say something, these animals cannot get the help they need. We hear excuses all the time: ‘I don’t want to get involved. They know me. I don’t want my name out there.’ If you don’t step up, these animals won’t get help. Tips are not enough. Going to Animal Control is not enough. You have to be willing to make a report, and you have to be willing to testify. I don’t care who you are. If it was my own family, I would testify against them if someone was hurting an animal. These animals are innocent creatures. They have the right to at least the bare minimum—food, shelter, and healthcare. We all owe it to them to speak up and say something.”

Oakdale Equine Rescue is fundraising to help pay for medical expenses for animal recovery.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.