Israel receives names of four female hostages Hamas will release Saturday

By Dana Karni, Kareem Khadder and Ivana Kottasová, CNN

(CNN) — Israel says it has received a list of four female hostages Hamas is due to free on Saturday in what would be the second round of releases under the ceasefire deal agreed this month.

The Israeli Prime Minister’s Office said that the list was received through mediators and added that Israel’s response would be provided later.

The first three hostages, Emily Damari, 28, Romi Gonen, 24, Doron Steinbrecher, 31, were released on Sunday. At the same time, 90 Palestinian prisoners were released by Israel.

The release of the second group of Israeli hostages and Palestinian prisoners is part of the first phase of the ceasefire agreement which is expected to last for five more weeks. Under the terms, 26 more Israeli hostages and hundreds of Palestinian prisoners should be released over that time.

Hamas and its allies still hold 91 people taken from Israel on October 7, 2023. There are also three additional hostages who were held captive since 2014 who are still in Gaza. In total, 251 people were taken from Israel on October 7, 2023.

Under the terms of the deal, Israeli troops will withdraw from some parts of Gaza and the amount of humanitarian aid flowing into Gaza will be increased.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.