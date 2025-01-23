Woman arrested for what was found in ‘colorful party bag’ during traffic stop, deputies say

By Stephanie Moore

TOWNVILLE, South Carolina (WYFF) — A woman was arrested for what deputies say they found in a colorful party bag during a traffic stop on Interstate 85 in South Carolina.

Deputies with the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office stopped a car along I-85 in Townville.

They said Stephanie Lateshia Quinn was behind the wheel of a Nissan Altima and a search began on the car.

Deputies said they found a colorful plastic party bag in her trunk with drugs inside.

The six bags were full of more than 6,000 grams of methamphetamine, equating to about 13 pounds of drugs, according to deputies.

The 42-year-old from Anderson is facing the charge of trafficking meth.

