Struggle for abortion access, crackdown on airline attire, ADHD concerns: Catch up on the day’s stories

1️⃣ Abortion access: Even in states where the procedure is legal, providers say they don’t necessarily get a warm welcome. One clinic moved to Illinois — a “safe haven” state — but encountered hostility that has made it nearly impossible to get up and running.

2️⃣ ADHD concerns: People with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder have a shorter life expectancy and higher risk of mental health issues, a new study found. A doctor who led the research said the findings suggest a need for greater support.

3️⃣ Hot commodity: With no way for users to download TikTok, thousands of eBay sellers have listed phones with the app already installed. They’re hoping to capitalize on its disappearance from the Apple and Google Play stores following a brief ban.

4️⃣ Airline attire: Passengers flying Spirit should be aware that the discount carrier just updated its rules for what you can and cannot wear onboard. For starters, keep your shoes on — you can’t go barefoot. Here’s what else can get you kicked off your next flight.

5️⃣ Reptiles wreaking havoc: Taiwan plans to get rid of up to 120,000 green iguanas, which are causing a lot of problems for the island’s farmers. Supporters are urging the use of humane methods to reduce the species’ population.

Watch this

🚣‍♂️ Rescue at sea: A US Coast Guard aircrew saved four men adrift in a lifeboat north of the Dominican Republic. The sailors were forced to abandon their vessel after it struck a submerged rock. No one was injured.

Top headlines

• Judge blocks Trump’s ‘blatantly unconstitutional’ executive order that aims to end birthright citizenship

• Trump warns global business leaders of more tariffs as he forges ahead with agenda

• Oscars 2025: See the full list of nominees

$7.4 billion

💊 That’s the amount of a settlement reached by Purdue Pharma and the Sackler family to resolve thousands of lawsuits linking the pain medication OxyContin to opioid addiction.

Check this out

🏙️ Stroll through history: Boston Harbor offers a stunning view, and the Freedom Trail links so many must-see locations in the city where modern America began.

Quotable

🇮🇹 Big bargains: Americans rushed to buy discounted houses in a hillside town in Sicily. Now Italians are snapping up $1 homes for themselves.

Quiz time

🧊 The world’s largest iceberg is on the move. At 1,418 square miles, it’s closest in size to which US state?

﻿A. Vermont

B. South Carolina

C. New Jersey

D. Rhode Island

Good vibes

👗 Going global: African fashion designers have found support from international celebrities including Beyoncé, Alicia Keys and Naomi Campbell. Now some of the continent’s top brands are making their mark on some of the world’s most famous markets.

🧠 Quiz answer: D. Some worry that the massive iceberg, which is slightly smaller than Rhode Island, could hit an island in the South Atlantic. Test your knowledge with CNN’s weekly news quiz in tomorrow morning’s 5 Things newsletter.

