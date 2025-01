COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) has responded to a vehicle vs. building crash Wednesday afternoon.

CSFD said the incident happened at 7547 White Lodge Pt. This along Templeton Gap Rd.

The department said this address belongs to newly built homes that are not yet occupied

According to CSFD, their crews are on scene helping to stabilize the structure.

Minor injuries have been reported at this time.