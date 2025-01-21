District 11 vs. Cheyenne Mountain
The Cheyenne Mountain high school hockey team defeated Colorado Springs District 11 5-1 on Tuesday night at Robson Arena.
The Cheyenne Mountain high school hockey team defeated Colorado Springs District 11 5-1 on Tuesday night at Robson Arena.
KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.