Ohio State outlasts Notre Dame to win first national title in a decade

Atlanta (CNN) — Notre Dame became the latest team to find out what the rest of Ohio State’s opponents learned during this newly expanded College Football Playoff: It’s amazing what one can sometimes accomplish when angry, isn’t it?

In the first year of the College Football Playoff expanding from four to 12 teams, the ultimate winner is Ohio State. The Buckeyes, seeded No. 8 after a late-season stunning loss at home to Michigan, dominated during the playoffs, winning the national championship game against No. 7 seed Notre Dame 34-23 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

“I can’t put it into words,” defensive end Jack Sawyer told CNN. “It’s the best feeling.”

A late-season crushing loss to its archrival, the Wolverines, at Ohio Stadium looked like it would derail Ohio State – even with the Buckeyes knowing they’d be snagging one of those 12 playoff spots in this new format.

Ryan Day’s record against Michigan dropped to 1-4 – unacceptable for Ohio State fans – and there were calls from impassioned Buckeyes fans for his firing.

The only way to redeem themselves – and Buckeye faithful – was to win it all.

“It’s a great story about a bunch of guys who have overcome some really tough situations,” Day said. “There was a point where there was a lot of people that counted us out, and we just kept swinging and kept fighting. It’s the reason you get into coaching, to see guys overcome things, learn life lessons, and then reach their dreams. This is what happened tonight.”

This is Ohio State’s first national title since the 2014 season, when the Buckeyes won the national championship in the first edition of the College Football Playoff.

“I think this is just what a player dreams of, to be in a national championship game,” Ohio State running back Quinshon Judkins, who rushed for 100 yards and two touchdowns on 11 carries and added one receiving touchdown, said to CNN. “Not only are you just getting to experience it, but you’re also making plays in that game. Just a big thanks to my teammates and my coaches for helping me be in that position to go execute.”

A dominant playoff run by the Buckeyes

Ohio State used that shock loss to the Wolverines as fuel. It lit a fire under the Buckeyes – and every team they’ve faced since has gotten torched. Ohio State outscored its opponents 145-75 in the playoffs.

First, it was No. 9 seed Tennessee in a frigid Columbus in the opening round. Then No. 1 Oregon at the Rose Bowl. No. 5 seed Texas came close to stopping Ohio State at the Cotton Bowl semifinal – until Sawyer’s scoop and score crushed the Longhorns’ spirit and title hopes.

Then it was Notre Dame’s turn, giving up 31 straight points after an early 7-0 lead.

“There was some things on both sides of the ball that we don’t normally do and some communication mistakes, self-inflicted wounds that we haven’t been doing the past few weeks,” Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman said. “You’re always making mistakes, but those type of detrimental mistakes when you play a really, really good football team cost you points.”

Notre Dame, seeking its first national title since the 1988 season, entered the national championship game in the top 10 nationally in 18 categories, including leading the nation in turnovers gained and pass efficiency defense.

But by the time the Irish forced a turnover, they were trailing 31-15. And then Notre Dame failed to capitalize on the fumble recovery, with Mitch Jeter missing a 27-yard field goal – the ball clanking off the upright.

Still, Notre Dame refused to quit, and with 4:15 to go quarterback Riley Leonard connected on a 30-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Jaden Greathouse. Then on a trick play, wide receiver Jordan Faison’s pass to fellow receiver Beaux Collins for the two-point conversion was good. Suddenly, it was 31-23.

But one big play by Ohio State put the game out of reach. It’s a play Buckeyes fans have seen a lot this season: A deep ball from quarterback Will Howard ball to wide receiver Jeremiah Smith, this one good for 56 yards to the Notre Dame 10-yard line with 2:38 to go. A 33-yard field goal from Jayden Fielding with 26 seconds remaining sealed it.

Howard, named offensive player of the game, was brilliant in the first half. He was 13-of-13 passing before throwing his first incompletion, coming with 1:12 left in the second quarter. He was 17 of 21 for 231 yards and two touchdowns on the night.

Smith – who would be considered likely a top NFL draft pick but isn’t yet eligible because he’s just a 19-year-old freshman – had five catches for 88 yards and one touchdown.

“Now the stories of these guys will be told because they’ve cemented themselves in Ohio State history,” Day said.

Howard, who came to Ohio State after four years at Kansas State, said that after all the team went through this season, “to come out on top feels pretty damned good.”

“I’m just so thankful that I got the chance to come here and to be a Buckeye and that Coach Day believed in me and that these guys believed in me,” Howard said. “I’m blessed, and I’m just so unbelievably thankful that I got a chance to be a Buckeye, even if it was for just one year.”

