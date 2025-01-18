FireAid benefit concert will include Lady Gaga, Stevie Nicks, Billie Eilish, Red Hot Chili Peppers and more

By Alli Rosenbloom, CNN

(CNN) — The lineup for the FireAid benefit concert, a musical event set up to aid the relief efforts following the deadly and devastating Los Angeles wildfires, has been announced.

Among the artists who are performing at the concert are native Angelenos Billie Eilish, the Red Hot Chili Peppers and Gracie Abrams, along with Lady Gaga, Katy Perry, Pink, No Doubt, Tate McRae, Earth, Wind & Fire, Green Day, Jelly Roll, Joni Mitchell, Lil Baby, Rod Stewart, Sting, Stephen Stills and Stevie Nicks. Dave Matthews and John Mayer will also be performing, together for the first time.

The performances will take place on January 30 at two venues, the Kia Forum and the new Intuit Dome, both located in the Los Angeles city of Inglewood.

Additional artists and special guests will be announced in the coming days, according to a news release.

Viewers around the world will be able to watch, stream and make contributions to FireAid on several platforms including Apple Music, Apple TV, Max, KTLA+, Netflix/Tudum, Paramount+, Prime Video and more. The concert will also be broadcast on 860 iHeartRadio radio stations.

FireAid will raise money “for rebuilding communities devastated by wildfires and supporting efforts to prevent future fire disasters throughout Southern California,” according to the release.

Contributions will be distributed under the advisement of the Annenberg Foundation, which will “help coordinate a team to direct funds for the greatest impact” and provide “short-term relief efforts and long-term initiatives to prevent future fire disasters.”

Several deadly wildfires set Los Angeles County ablaze last week, with the sprawling city on Thursday finally seeing relief with calmer winds. The coastal Palisades Fire and the Eaton Fire, on the east side of LA, have burned tens of thousands of acres and destroyed thousands of structures. At least 25 people have died and dozens are still missing, authorities have said.

Tickets for both concerts will go on sale on January 22 at 12 p.m. PDT on Ticketmaster.

