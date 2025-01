COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Information from the Colorado Springs Department of Transportation (CDOT) shows there are two crashes on I-25.

On the southbound side, two center lanes are closed between US 24 and Exit 140: CO 115 at Mile Point 140.5. A KRDO13 crew passed by the scene where one car had flipped over.

There is another crash on the northbound side. That one has closed two right lanes at Exit 139: Martin Luther King Jr Bypass.