Pam Shriver says ‘most’ of her grand slam trophies were stolen while at hotel during wildfire evacuation

By Jill Martin, CNN

(CNN) — Tennis Hall of Famer Pam Shriver, one of the greatest doubles players in history, said Thursday that a car she was using to temporarily store “most” of her grand slam trophies was stolen.

Shriver was at the time staying in a hotel in Marina Del Rey after she evacuated her home because of the Los Angeles-area wildfires.

“My son & I are at a police station reporting our car was stolen from the hotel parking lot we evacuated to when fires started,” Shriver said in a post on X on Thursday. “This was the car that had most of my major trophies being stored until we could safely move back home.”

CNN has reached out to local police for comment.

Shriver is a commentator for ESPN and Tennis Channel as well as the coach of Donna Vekić. According to ESPN, Shriver said a Dodge Durango Hellcat had all five of her US Open trophies, all five of her French Open trophies and one Australian Open trophy. She told ESPN she switched hotels after the incident.

Shriver said to ESPN she discovered the vehicle missing around 7:30 a.m. local time Thursday from the Marina Del Rey DoubleTree, where her family was staying after evacuating because of the Pacific Palisades fire.

“Now, my family’s a victim of a crime, too,” Shriver said to ESPN. “It’s really sad on so many levels that, when people are at their lowest and in their most difficult times, people are doing things like this.”

According to ESPN, her Brentwood home is still standing and that she is waiting for heating and power to be restored.

Shriver was supposed to be at the Australian Open to coach Vekić, the top women’s player out of Croatia who is ranked No. 19 in the world. Instead, she’s been coaching the tournament’s 18th seed from afar, opting to remain in Los Angeles.

In a nearly a three-hour match Friday in Melbourne, Vekić defeated No. 12 seed Diana Shnaider 7-6 (4), 6-7 (3), 7-5 to advance to the round of 16. She’ll next face No. 27 seed Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova of Russia.

Shriver won 21 grand slam women’s doubles titles in her storied career – 20 of those coming with another tennis great, Martina Navratilova – and one mixed doubles grand slam title.

Shriver won seven Australian Open titles, five Wimbledon titles, five US Open titles and four French Open titles in women’s doubles. She won a French Open mixed doubles title in 1987 with Spain’s Emilio Sánchez.

In 1984, Shriver and Navratilova won the calendar grand slam, winning all four women’s doubles major titles that year.

Shriver was inducted into the International Tennis Hall of Fame in 2002.

