Skip to Content
News

Mesa Ridge vs Palmer

By
New
Published 10:54 PM

The Mesa Ridge Grizzlies won a thriller over Palmer, 49-48, on Friday night.

Mesa Ridge improves to 10-1 this season.

Palmer falls to 7-7.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Danny Mata

Danny Mata is a sports anchor/reporter for KRDO. Learn more about Danny here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content