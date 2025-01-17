Capital One says a ‘technical issue’ is affecting some customers’ ability to get money

By Jordan Valinsky, CNN

New York (CNN) — Problems with a third-party vendor that Capital One uses are affecting some bank customers’ ability to access money online and igniting anger on social media.

The bank said in a statement to CNN that a “technical issue experienced by a third-party vendor” has “temporarily impacted” some of Capital One’s services, including payment processing, deposits and its consumer, small business and commercial banks.

Beginning Thursday and continuing Friday, thousands of users are reporting problems on Downdetector, a website that monitors outages. Capital One’s support account on X also has been flooded with complaints, several using explicit language, from people not being able to pay bills or access money.

“We are actively working with the vendor to resolve the issue and apologize to our customers for this inconvenience,” a Capital One spokesperson said.

Users of the Capital One app are greeted with a message saying it’s “currently experiencing technical issues” and that it’s “working to fix the problem as quickly as possible.”

The third-party vendor affected is FIS Global, a provider of financial tech services to a number of major banks, including Capital One. The company didn’t immediately respond to CNN’s request for comment.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.