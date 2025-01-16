Trump makes Jon Voight, Mel Gibson and Sylvester Stallone ‘Special Ambassadors’ to Hollywood

By Kate Sullivan, CNN

(CNN) — President-elect Donald Trump on Thursday announced that actors Jon Voight, Mel Gibson and Sylvester Stallone would be “Special Ambassadors” to Hollywood, California.

“They will serve as Special Envoys to me for the purpose of bringing Hollywood, which has lost much business over the last four years to Foreign Countries, BACK—BIGGER, BETTER, AND STRONGER THAN EVER BEFORE!” Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social.

Voight has been a longtime Trump supporter and backed the president-elect’s first run for office in 2016. In 2019, Trump awarded Voight the National Medal of Arts.

Gibson told TMZ he was backing Trump in October 2024 and insulted Vice President Kamala Harris’ intelligence. He more recently has been spreading conspiracy theories about the California wildfires on Fox News after his house burned down.

Stallone endorsed Trump late in the 2024 campaign and introduced the president-elect at the America First Policy Institute Gala in November, calling Trump “the second George Washington” and “a really mythical character.”

In his post on Thursday, Trump wrote, “These three very talented people will be my eyes and ears, and I will get done what they suggest. It will again be, like The United States of America itself, The Golden Age of Hollywood!”

