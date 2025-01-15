Look of the Week: Timothée Chalamet adopts London’s most stylish accessory

By Leah Dolan, CNN

(CNN) — Not since Lady Gaga arrived at the 2013 American Music Awards on a Trojan-style horse has a celebrity entrance caused such a ruckus. On Tuesday evening, at the London premiere of “A Complete Unknown,” Timothée Chalamet continued the eccentric spirit that has dominated his current press tour by cycling onto the red carpet via Lime Bike.

For the uninitiated, or the non-Londoner, Lime Bikes are the UK capital’s E-bike du jour. Owned by Uber, the acerbic green motorized bicycles have not only become an efficient commuting choice (according to Lime, 97% of Londoners are never more than two minutes from one of their bikes) but a fashionable accessory with a particular hold on Gen Z. The Times of London reports nearly half of 18-24 year olds have ridden one, adding to their cultural cache.

Chalamet may be the first A-lister to ride one onto a red carpet — narrowly weaving through security staff and docking the bike in front of the film’s photocall backdrop — but he joins a long line of fashion-forward Lime lovers. Harry Styles is known for his electric bike habit, and has often been photographed cycling Lime Bikes around London’s most upmarket neighborhoods. This summer, British model Lila Moss was spotted atop one of the neon green steeds; while award-winning fashion designer, Stella McCartney, was seen going for an evening ride around Notting Hill with Kate Hudson in 2023.

In Chalamet’s case, the actor paired his Lime Bike with a custom Martine Rose suit — yet another nod to his in-depth knowledge of the city’s identity. The British-Jamaican designer has garnered a cult following for her streetwear-inspired, off-beat take on menswear. Chalamet’s boxy double-breasted blazer was paired with a loud marbled shirt and snakeskin belt.

Of course, an outré suit of this degree needs an outré ride. Once upon a time, a star of Chalamet’s magnitude wouldn’t be caught dead attending their film premiere in anything other than a limousine. Now, it seems the surest way to send fans into a spin is a two-wheeled entrance.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.