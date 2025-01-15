L.A. Wildfire Housing Guide: New Rent Controls, Payment Breaks, and Emergency Options

By Nahal Garakani

January 14, 2025 (LAPost.com) — Homeowners affected by the wildfires may qualify for significant financial relief through multiple programs. Fannie Mae is leading mortgage companies in offering up to 12 months of suspended payments, while other lenders are providing flexible payment options and fee waivers. Contact your lender immediately to explore available assistance.

L.A. County property owners who sustained over $10,000 in fire damage can apply for tax reassessments within one year of the incident.

Renters have specific protections under California law. If a rental unit is completely destroyed, the lease automatically terminates, freeing tenants from rent obligations and guaranteeing security deposit returns. For partially damaged units, tenants can either end their lease or wait for repairs without paying rent. A statewide anti-price-gouging law caps rent increases at 10% above pre-emergency levels for both existing and new leases in areas affected by displacement. This protection remains active until February 6, unless extended.

Utility companies have also implemented relief measures. Southern California Edison has suspended billing in mandatory evacuation zones, Southern California Gas is forgiving bills for destroyed properties, and the L.A. Department of Water and Power has paused billing notices in directly affected areas.

Multiple temporary housing options are available. Airbnb.org is offering free accommodations for evacuees, while some hotels and apartment complexes provide discounted rates. FEMA’s serious needs assistance program offers $770 for immediate necessities, with additional housing assistance expected through state requests.

Monitor official channels for updates as new assistance programs become available.

