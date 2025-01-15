Colorado Springs Parks and Recreation announces 2025 projects

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Colorado Springs Parks, Recreation, and Cultural Services (PRCS) has announced a series of projects planned for 2025.

The department said the projects will improve and enhance parks, trails, and open spaces for all residents across Colorado Springs.

According to the PRCS, a major highlight of the announcement is the comprehensive update to the 2014 Parks System Master Plan, which will develop a vision for the city's parks system over the next 10 to 15 years. This project will kick off in early 2025 with data gathering followed by public engagement and outreach, the department said.

Other key projects include the construction of Grey Hawk Park in northeast Colorado Springs, expected to begin in the first half of the year, and Stratton Neighborhood Park in the southwest part of the city, which is currently in the information-gathering stage. Improvements to the Veteran’s Memorial in Memorial Park are set to begin in January. Enhancements to urban trail connectivity are planned, including the continued development of the Rock Island, Legacy Loop, and Sand Creek trails, the PRCS said.

The department also said it is dedicated to accessibility improvements in multiple parks and facilities, as well as enhancing open spaces with projects like the reclamation of the Black Canyon Quarry, the development of the Blodgett Open Space Master Plan trail system, and the finalization of the Fishers Canyon Open Space Master and Management Plan.

For more information on projects planned for 2025, visit ColoradoSprings.gov/TOPS2025