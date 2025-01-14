Both healthy and enjoyable eating are on the decline, data shows

By Madeline Holcombe, CNN

(CNN) — Fewer people are eating in a way they consider healthy –– and they don’t even like it, according to new data.

“In some instances, we’re still seeing strong majorities of people saying that they enjoy their food,” said Andrew Dugan, consulting principal researcher at Gallup. “But the decline has been pretty stark.”

The research, published Tuesday by Gallup, collected data from people across more than 140 countries regarding how they think about their food, including how healthy their considered it, how much they enjoyed what they ate, and how much food choice was available to them.

Globally, 81% of people said in 2023 they enjoyed their food in the past week, which was down from 87% the year before. And about 75% of people said they ate mostly healthy, compared with 82% in 2022, according to the survey.

In the United States in particular, the percentage of people who felt they ate mostly healthy foods dropped from 83% in 2022 to 71% in 2023, according to the data.

Researchers cannot yet say why healthy eating and food satisfaction have been on the decline, but enjoying your food is key to other aspects of good, happy living, Dugan said.

Why is food satisfaction important?

Having a good meal is a gift that keeps giving, Dugan said.

Eating food you consider healthy and satisfying is connected to other indicators of a positive life rating, including feeling socially connected and part of a community, he added.

“People who feel good about their food, for the lack of a better phrase, also feel good about many other aspects of their life,” Dugan said.

The connection appeared in the data, too. Younger people in Western countries reported less satisfaction in their food and the choices that they have available, and a similar age demographic has also rated their lives at a lower level than their older counterparts, he added.

Ignoring the “satisfaction factor” of a meal –– as dietitian Natalie Mokari calls it –– is not helpful if you are trying to eat in a way you find healthy, she said.

“When we end a meal feeling satisfied, we’re much less likely to engage in mindless snacking, looking for something else,” said Mokari, who is based in Charlotte, North Carolina. “It’s really important that we’re both physically and mentally satisfied with a meal.”

How to enjoy your food more

Both what you eat and how you eat it might contribute to how satisfying you find your meal, Mokari said.

While it is essential to consider all the nutrients you want in your meal –– like your fiber, proteins and carbs –– determining whether you might need a drizzle of sauce on top to make it enjoyable also matters, she added.

Food affordability and accessibility was shown in the data to be a huge barrier to enjoyment and satisfaction, Dugan said.

When making your grocery plan for your meals, Mokari recommends trying to find affordable staples that you can find fun ways to make satisfying. Canned beans, for example, might be a low-cost way to make a meal feel a little more filling.

The rush of a busy life can make nutritious, satisfying food seem out of reach, so prioritize carving out time to plan and prepare food you like that will give you the nutrients you need on hand, she added.

“Have options available for a satisfying meal so you’re not stuck scrounging for something and then disappointed whenever it’s not very appetizing,” Mokari said.

Then, put down your phone before you settle in and enjoy your meal.

With a lot of her clients, the “satisfaction factor goes down when we are distracted while eating,” she said. “More often than not, people are eating and watching TV at the same time, scrolling their phones, or eating fast on the run. None of these are generally maximizing the satisfaction of a meal.”

Of course, competing demands on your time and attention are normal and is part of life, she said. But when you can, make an event out of your meal, she suggested.

The social factor of gathering over a meal is a big part of the Mediterranean diet, which is consistently rated among the healthiest ways of eating.

Mokari recommends being intentional about trying to take even 10 minutes out of your workday to dedicate to your meal. That approach means putting your phone down and resting your fork between bites. Pay attention to the color, texture, tastes and smells, she said.

“Really try to engage about the meal itself,” Mokari said. “Taking your lunch outside, getting new plates, new bowls, things that make you more excited about that meal –– even those things can contribute to the satisfaction factor of a meal.”

