COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is asking the community for help locating a missing at-risk adult.

According to CSPD, Anthony Estry was last seen near the 2900 block of Main Street on January 1, 2025. He is described as 5'7" and 110 pounds, with blonde hair.

If you have seen or know of Anthony’s whereabouts, you are asked to contact CSPD at (719) 444-7000.