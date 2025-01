CANON CITY, Colo. (KRDO) - The Canon City Police Department (CCPD) announced Monday that a 63-year-old man was recently arrested on 18 counts of sexual exploitation of children.

According to the CCPD, Canon City resident William Gunter is accused of possessing child sexual abuse material on an electronic device. He is being held at the Fremont County Jail on a $10,000 cash-only bond.