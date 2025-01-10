Warriors head coach Steve Kerr reveals that his childhood home was lost in the Pacific Palisades wildfire

By Ben Morse, Homero De la Fuente and Jill Martin, CNN

(CNN) — Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr revealed on Thursday that his childhood home was lost in the Pacific Palisades wildfire which has swept through Los Angeles County.

“It’s been tough. My family is fine, my mom is in good hands, but her house is gone,” Kerr told reporters prior to the team’s victory against the Detroit Pistons on Thursday, adding: “That’s my hometown, and all my friends who are from there, pretty much they’ve all lost their homes, their family homes, childhood homes.

“Our whole high school’s gone. The town looks like it’s just been completely wiped out … It’s hard to even fathom how Pacific Palisades rebuilds and how it becomes a thriving community again. It’s just shocking.”

Kerr said that the family home, which was purchased by his parents in 1969, was where he grew up.

“I was just there two weeks ago for dinner, the night before our game,” he said. “We just celebrated my mom’s 90th birthday there this past summer. We had 100 guests up on that hillside and a beautiful night, great memories.

“It’s an idyllic place, it’s a beautiful town, sunsets every night, just amazing memories. My dad taught at UCLA and so that drive from Pacific Palisades down Sunset Boulevard, to the campus at UCLA is one I’ve made a million times. So many great memories and then to see the images of Sunset Boulevard and the Palisades is just shocking. It looks apocalyptic and devastating.”

At least 10 people have died in the multiple wildfires still raging across LA County, but officials warn the true toll won’t be clear until it’s safe for investigators to access neighborhoods.

As many as 10,000 structures have been destroyed between the coastal Palisades Fire, which is now the most destructive ever to hit Los Angeles County, and the Eaton Fire, which has devastated communities.

On Tuesday, Kerr said his mother had evacuated her Pacific Palisades home, while team video assistant Everett Dayton, who grew up in Pacific Palisades, lost his family home in the fire.

In the midst of the wildfires, the NBA announced that the Los Angeles Lakers home game against the Charlotte Hornets on Thursday was postponed.

The game had previously been scheduled for 10:30 p.m. ET at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. A rescheduled date will be announced at a later time, the NBA said.

“The entire NBA family sends its thoughts and support to the community of Los Angeles during this challenging time,” the league’s announcement said. “We are grateful for thousands of local firefighters and first responders who have demonstrated enormous bravery. Our prayers remain with those affected by the unimaginable devastation caused by the wildfires.”

The Lakers said in a post on X: “We’re heartbroken for Los Angeles. Our thoughts are with all those impacted by this unimaginable situation. And our gratitude is with the first responders and all of you who come together when we need each other the most.

“Tonight’s game will be rescheduled to focus on what matters most today. We’re with you, LA.”

On Tuesday, Lakers head coach JJ Redick told reporters that his family had been affected, saying: “I just want to acknowledge and send thoughts and prayers to everyone in the Palisades right now. It’s where I live, my family and my wife’s family, my wife’s twin sister, they’ve evacuated. I know that a lot of people are freaking out right now, including my family.”

According to sources who spoke to ESPN’s Shams Charania, Redick’s rental home in Pacific Palisades has been lost in the wildfires.

