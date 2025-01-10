Skip to Content
Large portion of North 31st Street to face months-long closure starting Monday

Colorado Springs Utilities is undertaking a major project which will close a large section of North 31st Street until at least April.
Colorado Springs Utilities
By
Updated
today at 2:12 PM
Published 2:05 PM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - A major project will be getting underway in Colorado Springs next week, and it could impact the commute for residents nearby.

Starting Monday, Jan. 13, Colorado Springs Utilities (CSU) will begin work for a natural gas main along North 31st Street.

The work means that the southbound side of North 31st Street will be closed between West Fontanero Street and West Bijou Street. Weather permitting, the closure will run all the way into April, according to CSU.

(Source: CSU)

"The project is part of Springs Utilities’ Distribution Integrity Management Program, a $9 million annual investment to assess, upgrade and protect the hundreds of miles of pipes that deliver natural gas to homes and businesses," wrote a representative with CSU in a release. "Projects like Mesa to Manitou help ensure the overall safety and reliability of the natural gas distribution system for years to come."

Celeste Springer

