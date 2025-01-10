Hoda Kotb signs off from NBC’s ‘Today’

By Jordan Valinsky, CNN

New York (CNN) — Hoda Kotb, the co-host of NBC’s “Today,” signed off Friday, ending a nearly two-decade long run with the morning show.

As part of her send-off, the program showed a retrospective of her time with “Today,” filled with memories from her co-anchors, including Savannah Guthrie, Craig Melvin, Al Roker and Carson Daly. Holding back tears, Kotb responded “Can I just say thank you? I have not been able to articulate it because I’m a mess most of the times.”

She complimented everyone, calling Guthrie “her person,” and Roker “my first friend” at the show, as well as labeling Daly the show’s “secret sauce.” Kotb told Melvin that he’s earned his new co-anchor position and joked that she will be “dead asleep” on Monday when he starts.

“Today” also surprised her with some of her favorite people like Maria Shriver and Simone Biles, who said she will see Kotb in Los Angeles for the 2028 Summer Olympics. Kotb’s kids also joined her, along with Kermit the Frog, who said Kotb’s smile is his favorite thing about her.

Kotb has co-hosted the program with Guthrie since 2018, taking over from Matt Lauer, who was fired following allegations of inappropriate sexual behavior at work.

Prior to her promotion, she formally joined “Today” in 2007 to co-host the fourth hour. A year later, Kathie Lee Gifford joined, propelling the hour into the pop culture pantheon with their booze-induced antics.

Since joining in 1998 as a correspondent for “Dateline,” Kotb has become one of the most recognizable faces on NBC. Her warmth and kind personality has resonated with viewers who flocked daily to 30 Rockefeller Center in New York to meet her.

That was evident on her final day, with the crowd outside the “Today” studios filled with die-hard Kotb fans for the “Hoda-bration” and holding signs declaring their love for her. Kotb quipped that she was going to “save every single sign.”

Kotb, 60, shocked fans in September when she announced her departure, saying it was the “hardest decision of her life.” She has two young daughters and wants to spend more time with them.

In addition to anchoring the first two hours, Kotb hosted the fourth hour with Jenna Bush Hager. That will be rebranded next week as “Jenna & Friends,” featuring a stint of guest co-hosts — including actors Keke Palmer, Eva Longoria and Scarlett Johansson — until a permanent co-host is named.

NBC previously announced that Melvin will take over Kotb’s position. He begins his new co-anchor role with Guthrie on Monday and will continue to co-host the third hour.

Kotb’s exit represents one of the biggest changes to the morning television landscape in at least a decade. Shows like “Today” and ABC’s “Good Morning America” are highly profitable parts of their parent companies and are cultural icons, even as the broadcast business shrinks overall.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.